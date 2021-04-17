A sixth night of protests was underway Friday outside the double-fenced Brooklyn Center police headquarters as hundreds of activists and citizens gathered again in response to Daunte Wright's killing by a police officer.

No curfew has been declared in the city for Friday night. While law enforcement officers were highly visible, they largely stood back behind the fences and watched, as they had done Thursday night.

As darkness settled in, the mood remained festive, energetic and peaceful. The protest had the feel of a block party, with fresh produce, s'mores and other food being given away, the aroma of barbecue, messages such as "We demand change" being written on chalk on the sidewalks, chanting, singing, prayers and a short march up and down N. Humboldt Avenue.

The fences were heavily festooned with vehicle air fresheners, a reference to Wright's mother's assertion that her son had one dangling from his rearview mirror when he was stopped and fatally shot Sunday by former Brooklyn Center officer Kimberly Potter.

Tiffany Burns, the sister of Jamar Clark, who was killed by Minneapolis police in 2015, and Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, were among several demonstrators wearing bathrobes in support of Samira Hassan, a Brooklyn Center resident they say was arrested in her bathrobe Wednesday night while watching protests, just after being interviewed by a local journalist.

"We want a federal investigation into all these departments — the ones that have murdered our loved ones, to be prosecuted and charged, cases reopened," Garraway said when asked what justice means to her.

John Martin, a former volunteer at the Wall of Forgotten Natives in Minneapolis, said he had an encounter with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, now on trial in the death of George Floyd, in 2007, and came to Brooklyn Center as soon as he heard about Wright's death.

"Bring it to the police department where the argument should be taken, a place where you should demand questions and answers for the reason why" someone died, he siad. "Why did [former officer Potter] even do it? She knows her belt."

Many families who live in the apartment complex at 6700 N. Humboldt Av., which is across from police headquarters, have temporarily moved out to escape the nightly protests. But residents Duke McClain and Johnny Tolliver said they're staying to defend the building.

"I support everything the crowd's doing to the police as long as they're hurting nothing over here, and they're keeping everything toward the police," McClain said. "I got four kids, so we're just trying to protect our building. People have been breaking in and trying to get on the roof [sometimes to take photos] and stuff like that, so we're just being cautious. It's been crazy out here."

Tolliver called the multiday standoffs "lawlessness and chaos."

"It's traumatizing to watch it, traumatizing to be in," he said. "Innocent people are getting sprayed with tear gas. ... Right now it seems like we're in a third-world country."

Tolliver said he's seen the same things play out several times over the past week as provocateurs among the protesters throw something at officers and they respond with pepper spray or other measures.

Still, he expressed some hopefulness. Thursday night's protest represented a remarkable de-escalation by both sides that Tolliver praised. As for his personal views about Wright's death, he said he'd like to see Potter, who shot the 20-year-old Black man, face more severe charges than second-degree manslaughter — a common theme among protesters, too.

