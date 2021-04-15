After an objection from former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly A. Potter, a district court judge has denied a request from media representatives to broadcast Potter's initial court appearance Thursday.

Judge Kerry W. Meyer said the objection was made "within hours of the hearing," and her order barring broadcasting, streaming or recording was issued shortly after noon. The 1:30 p.m. hearing is still viewable via a public Zoom link.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center police department, faces one charge of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was killed shortly after he was pulled over for driving with expired tabs.

Potter, who is white, used a Glock 9 mm handgun to shoot Wright in apparent confusion after saying in the moments before shooting that she planned to use her Taser.

