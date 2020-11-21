Thomas Bordeleau scored at 4 minutes, 33 seconds of a five-minute, 3-on-3 overtime to give No. 6 Michigan a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Wisconsin on Friday night at LaBahn Arena in Big Ten men's hockey.

Bordeleau got his second goal of the season on a backhand shot with Badgers goalie Robbie Beydoun down on the ice.

The Wolverines, who won 5-2 the night before, improved to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the conference.

Roman Ahcan gave the Badgers (2-2, 2-2) a 1-0 lead at 1:51 of the second period on a power-play goal. Tarek Baker and Cole Caufield had assists on the play.

Michigan tied the game at 1-all on Nick Granowicz's goal at 13:59 of the second.

Beydoun made 30 saves for Wisconsin through three periods and four more in the extra period. Michigan's Strauss Mann had 22 stops, one in overtime.

The Badgers were 1-for-5 on power plays, the Wolverines 0-for-2.

Michigan St. 2, Arizona St. 0: Mitchell Mattson scored the first goal of the game at 7:36 of the opening period and Drew DeRidder made 30 saves as the host Spartans (1-0-1) beat the Sun Devils (0-3-1) in a nonconference game.

Mitchell Lewandowski had the other goal for Michigan State at 12:28 of the third. Evan Debrouwer stopped 38 shots for Arizona State, which is playing all the Big Ten teams this season.

On Thursday, these teams tied 1-1.

News Services