Lakeville South, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, used a four-goal outburst in the second period to take control and went on to defeat Apple Valley 6-0 in a South Suburban boys' hockey game on Saturday at the Apple Valley Sports Arena.

The Cougars improved to 6-0 with their fourth shutout victory of the season. They have outscored their opponents 39-3.

Cade Ahrenholz, a senior who has committed to play for Colorado College, had two goals and an assist to lead the Cougars. Ahrenholz's first goal made it 3-0 in the second period. He added a goal in the third period to make it 6-0.

Cam Boche, a senior, had a goal and three assists and Tanner Ludtke, a sophomore, had a goal and two assists for the Cougars, who outshot the Eagles (1-5) 40-9.

Gentry Academy 8, Tartan 0: Wes Berg and Nick Sajevic each scored two goals to lead the Stars, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, past the Titans. Sajevic scored twice in the first period as the Stars (4-0) built a 3-0 lead after one period.

Maple Grove 9, Centennial 3: Landon Gunderson, Sam Jacobs and Kyle Kukkonen each scored two goals to lead the Crimson, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, past the visiting Cougars. The Crimson (5-0) has scored 45 goals in five games.

Girls' hockey

Hill-Murray 3, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1: Freshman goalie Grace Zhan stopped 20 of 21 shots to help the host Pioneers, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, outlast the Red Knights. Goals by Chloe Boreen and Ava Stinnett gave the Pioneers a 2-0 lead. Emma Hoen's shorthanded goal early in the third period pulled the Red Knights, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, within 2-1. Lorelai VanGuilder scored with 4:57 remaining to make it 3-1.

Boys' basketball

Hopkins coach nears milestone: Hopkins coach Ken Novak Jr. could become the third high school boys' basketball coach in state history to reach 900 victories on Tuesday. Novak, in his 39th season as a coach, takes an 899-158 record — an .851 winning percentage — into the Royals' game at Chaska. The Royals (4-1), ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, defeated No. 7 Edina 76-72 on Friday. Chaska, ranked No. 5, is 5-0. With the Royals' next victory, Novak will join Bob McDonald (1,012 victories) and Bob Brink (936 victories) as the only coaches with at least 900 victories.

MVL coach gets 400th: Minnesota Valley Lutheran coach Craig Morgan got his 400th career victory Friday in the Chargers' 50-48 triumph over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.

JOEL RIPPEL