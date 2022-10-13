The Gophers volleyball team has been looking for consistency all season long while playing one of the toughest schedules in the country.

After being dominated by No. 6 Ohio State 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 at Maturi Pavilion on Wednesday night, the 10th-ranked Gophers will have to keep searching and hope the top teams in the Big Ten don't leave them behind.

"We can say, 'Hey they're good,' and all the rest of it, but we need to learn from these moments," Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon said. "We have to figure out how we can be a little bit better."

Offensively the match was utterly disparate, Ohio State (10-5, 6-1 Big Ten) was in complete control and the Gophers (9-6, 4-3) kept giving points away. The Buckeyes hit .284, the highest percentage of any Gophers opponent this season, while Minnesota hit .097 and totaled 28 attack errors.

"It's not like we were devoid of any moments that were positive," McCutcheon said. "It just came down to the fact that we gave away 16 in the error column."

There were moments of blistering aptitude for the Gophers — including Taylor Landfair exploding from the back row for several kills and Mckenna Wucherer finding rhythm with booming, elevated attacks in the second set — but the home team lacked consistency.

Ohio State on the other hand was unrelenting, especially opposite Emily Londot, who hit .286 with a game-high 13 kills.

It continued a trend for the Gophers. They have big wins over Baylor, Florida, Oregon and Wisconsin, but the loss to Ohio State ended a three-match winning streak and at 4-3 in conference play the path to competing for a Big Ten title will be even more daunting for Minnesota than their early schedule.