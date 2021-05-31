He needed seven weeks to heal his body and calm his mind, but midfielder Niko Hansen made his Minnesota United debut meaningful Saturday at Real Salt Lake with a 78th-minute goal that produced a 1-1 draw and a point earned.

It also kept his new club undefeated in its past three games after an 0-4 season start.

Hansen, left, scored the tying goal while positioned at the near post, 13 minutes after he entered the game as a second-half sub. Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath attempted a two-handed punch save on Chase Gasper's curling crossing pass into the six-yard box as Hansen flashed in front of him.

The ball hit Hansen's hip, bounded right back past MacMath and trickled across the goal line.

"Right place, right time," Hansen said. "I found myself in a good spot right there."

Hansen made his Loons debut on a night when newly signed French first-division striker Adrien Hunou made his Major League Soccer debut in a 65-minute appearance and veteran defender Bakaye Dibassy made his season debut. Meanwhile, star Emanuel Reynoso, veteran Ethan Finlay and captain Ozzie Alonso all were out injured.

Acquired from Houston in a March trade, Hansen worked with the Loons' athletic training staff on a persistent thigh injury and a sports psychologist on his attitude during the six weeks he was sidelined.

He calls the injury "one of those that was tough mentally" because he went to training every day often with few issues.

"But it can reoccur and I didn't want to be out longer than I needed to be, for the rest of the season," he said.

While his thigh recovered, he worked with a therapist on his mind because he said he experienced depression during previous injuries.

"This is something I don't mind talking about," Hansen said.

He said he used these past seven weeks to find the right perspective.

"You could see it as a setback, but I talk about gratitude and moving forward," Hansen said. "I've been able to watch the game and get stronger in other areas of my games. It's brought my mentality, my mind-set wanting to be a winner, and I think this team has that mentality."

He welcomed March's trade that reunited him with former Columbus teammates Finlay and Wil Trapp because he saw an opportunity.

"I wanted to come and start," he said. "I came in wanting to be the guy that makes a difference. This is my fifth year in the league now, and I'm ready to go. It was a great change for me, a great change of scenery."

Loons coach Adrian Heath praised Hansen's play throughout preseason, saying "he's got a goal in him" every game. The thigh injury sidelined him until Saturday and the club's recent signing of Argentine left-side attacker Franco Fragapane provides competition at Hansen's position.

Fragapane missed his MLS debut because MLS and Minnesota United waited for final paperwork documentation from Argentina's soccer federation. Heath called it a delay caused by a COVID-19 spike that has locked down the country.

"We were displeased we didn't get the paperwork for Franco," Heath said afterward. "But you know, I think we saw enough of Niko in preseason to know he is a threat. He'll be better for tonight because he has worked really hard to get his fitness back in the last few weeks."