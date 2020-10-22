Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Oct. 12-18 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Biden Town Hall (ABC) Trump Town Hall (NBC) Sunday Night Football (NBC) Tuesday NFL Special (CBS) The OT (Fox) NLCS Game 7 (Fox) College Football: Tennessee v. Georgia (CBS) Sunday Night Football Pre-kick (NBC) 60 Minutes NLCS Game 7 Pregame (Fox) Football Night in America (NBC) The Masked Singer (Fox) Dancing With the Stars (ABC) NLCS Game 4 (Fox) The Bachelorette (ABC) Supermarket Sweep (ABC) America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC) NLCS Game 1 (Fox) The Weakest Link (NBC) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Ava' still thrills

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.