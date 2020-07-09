Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of June 29-July 5 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

America's Got Talent (NBC) 60 Minutes Presents (CBS) NCIS (repeat) (CBS) FBI (repeat) (CBS) Macy's 4th of July Fireworks (NBC) Young Sheldon (repeat) (CBS) 60 Minutes Special (CBS) NASCAR Cup Series Race (NBC) The Neighborhood (repeat) (CBS) America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC) World of Dance (NBC) FBI: Most Wanted (repeat) (CBS) Wall (NBC) Bull (repeat) (CBS) Dick Van Dyke (Carl Reiner tribute) (CBS) Chicago Med (repeat) (NBC) Chicago Fire (repeat) (NBC) Mom (repeat) (CBS) Bob Hearts Abishola (repeat) (CBS) Mom (9:30 p.m. repeat) (CBS)

Movie rentals

A show of 'Force'

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.