Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Feb. 1-7 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Super Bowl LV (CBS)

2. Super Bowl LV Postgame (CBS)

3. Equalizer (CBS)

4. Chicago Med (NBC)

5. Chicago Fire (NBC)

6. 911 (Fox)

7. Blue Bloods (CBS)

8. 911: Lone Star (Fox)

9. Chicago PD (NBC)

10. Magnum P.I. (CBS)

11. The Bachelor (ABC)

12. Super Bowl Great Commercials (CBS)

13. MacGyver (CBS)

14. NCIS (repeat) (CBS)

15. FBI (repeat) (CBS)

16. Shark Tank (ABC)

17. Young Sheldon (repeat) (CBS)

18. The Neighborhood (repeat) (CBS)

19. To Tell the Truth (ABC)

20. The Resident (Fox)

Movie rentals

'Let Him Go' goes to top

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

"Let Him Go"

2. "Shadow in the Cloud"

3. "Breach"

4. "Come Play"

5. "The War With Grandpa"

6. "Honest Thief"

7. "Wild Mountain Thyme"

8. "Synchronic"

9. "Wander"

10. "The Empty Man"