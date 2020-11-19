Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Nov. 9-15 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Sunday Night Football (NBC) Thursday Night Football (Fox) 60 Minutes (CBS) Sunday Night Football Pre-kick (NBC) Football Night in America (NBC) Chicago Med (NBC) The OT (Fox) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) Thursday Night Pre-kick (Fox) Young Sheldon (NBC) The Voice, Mon. (CBS) Chicago Fire (NBC) CMA Awards (ABC) This Is Us (NBC) Station 19 (ABC) Chicago PD (NBC) NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) The Masked Singer (Fox) Dancing With the Stars (ABC) Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Movie rentals

'Mulan' rides to top

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.