Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of March 1-7 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

1. Oprah with Meghan and Harry (CBS)

2. 60 Minutes (CBS)

3. NCIS (CBS)

4. The Voice, Mon. (NBC)

5. FBI (CBS)

6. 911 (Fox)

7. The Voice, Tue. (NBC)

8. Blue Bloods (CBS)

9. The Equalizer Special (CBS)

10. FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

11. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

12. Magnum P.I. (CBS)

13. America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

14. 911: Lone Star (Fox)

15. American Idol (ABC)

16. Mom (CBS)

17. B Positive (CBS)

18. The Bachelor (ABC)

19. Shark Tank (ABC)

20. MacGyver (CBS)

Movie rentals

A 'Monster' showing

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

1. "Monster Hunter"

2. "The Croods: A New Age"

3. "Fatale"

4. "Greenland"

5. "Freaky"

6. "Crisis"

7. "Let Him Go"

8. "Half Brothers"

9. "Wrong Turn"

10. "The War With Grandpa"