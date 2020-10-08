Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Sunday Night Football (NBC) Vote 2020: Presidential Debate, Tue. (ABC) 60 Minutes (CBS) Sunday Night NFL Pre-kick (NBC) Decision ’20: Presidential Debate, Tue. (NBC) Vote 2020: Analysis, Tue. (ABC) NBA Finals, Wed. (ABC) Football Night in America, Pt. 3 (NBC) Decision ’20: Debate Analysis, Tue. (NBC) The Masked Singer (Fox) Dancing With the Stars (ABC) NBA Finals, Fri. (ABC) Campaign ’20: Presidential Debate, Tue. (CBS) Weakest Link (NBC) NBA Finals, Sun. (ABC) Trump vs. Biden: Main Event (ABC) Presidential Debate, Tue. (Fox) 60 Minutes Presents (CBS) Campaign ’20: Debate Analysis, Tue. (CBS) Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Movie rentals

‘Ava’ rises to the top

Here are Redbox’s top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.