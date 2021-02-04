Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Jan. 25-31 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NCIS (CBS)

60 Minutes (CBS)

FBI (CBS)

911 (Fox)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Chicago PD (NBC)

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

911: Lone Star (Fox)

Bull (CBS)

The Bachelor (ABC)

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

The Chase (ABC)

Young Sheldon (repeat) (CBS)

To Tell the Truth (ABC)

Blue Bloods (repeat) (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Come Play' rises to top

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

"Come Play"

"Honest Thief"

"Synchronic"

"The War With Grandpa"

"Wander"

"Born a Champion"

"The Empty Man"

"Tenet"

"Love and Monsters"

"Spell"