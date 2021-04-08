Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of March 29-April 4 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

1. NCAA Semifinals, Gonzaga v. UCLA (CBS)

2. Law and Order: SVU (NBC)

3. Law and Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

4. 60 Minutes (CBS)

5. Chicago Fire (NBC)

6. Chicago Med (NBC)

7. The Equalizer (CBS)

8. Young Sheldon (CBS)

9. NCAA Basketball, Arkansas v. Baylor (CBS)

10. Chicago PD (NBC)

11. Blue Bloods (CBS)

12. The Voice (NBC)

13. NCAA Basketball pregame, Mon. (CBS)

14. NCAA Basketball, OSU v. Houston (CBS)

15. American Idol (ABC)

16. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

17. Magnum P.I. (CBS)

18. United States of Al (CBS)

19. The Masked Singer (Fox)

20. NCIS (repeat) (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Wonder'-ful debut

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

1. "Wonder Woman 1984"

2. "News of the World"

3. "The Croods: A New Age"

4. "Soul"

5. "Our Friend"

6. "Promising Young Woman"

7. "The Seventh Day"

8. "Monster Hunter"

9. "Greenland"

10. "SAS: Red Notice"