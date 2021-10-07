Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Wednesday by the Nielsen Co.
- NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- NFL Sunday Night Pre-kick (NBC)
- Football Night in America, Part 3 (NBC)
- Fox NFL Sunday (Fox)
- 60 Minutes (CBS)
- Football Night in America, Part 2 (NBC)
- NCIS (CBS)
- The Voice, Tue. (NBC)
- FBI (CBS)
- Chicago Fire (NBC)
- The Voice, Mon. (NBC)
- Chicago Med (NBC)
- La Brea (NBC)
- Blue Bloods (CBS)
- Chicago PD (NBC)
- FBI: International (CBS)
- Survivor (CBS)
- FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
- NCIS: Hawaii (CBS)
- Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
Movie rentals
'F9' holds fast to the lead
Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
- "F9: The Fast Saga"
- "The Forever Purge"
- "Black Widow"
- "Cruella"
- "The Boss Baby: Family Business"
- "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
- "Wrath of Man"
- "Peter Rabbit 2"
- "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"
- "The Survivalist"
