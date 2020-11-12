Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Nov. 2-8 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
Thursday Night Football (Fox)
Sunday Night NFL Pre-kick (NBC)
Sunday Night Postgame (Fox)
Football Night in America (NBC)
Thursday Night Football Pre-kick (Fox)
The Voice (NBC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
Vote 2020, Tue. (ABC)
Decision 2020 Election, Tue. (NBC)
The Bachelorette (ABC)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
Biden-Harris speech, Sat. (CBS)
B Positive (CBS)
America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
Mom (CBS)
Biden-Harris speech, Sat. (NBC)
Movie rentals
'Antebellum' rises up
Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
"Antebellum"
"An Imperfect Murder"
"Friendsgiving"
"The Vanished"
"Ava"
"Amulet"
"Scoob!"
"Max Winslow and the House of Secrets"
"The Secret: Dare to Dream"
"Cut Throat City"