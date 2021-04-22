Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of April 12-18 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

60 Minutes (CBS)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Magnum P.I. (CBS)

NCIS (repeat) (CBS)

United States of Al (CBS)

American Idol, Sun. (ABC)

American Idol, Mon. (ABC)

Mom (CBS)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Bull (CBS)

Station 19 (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

This Is Us (NBC)

Bob Hearts Abishola CBS)

Law and Order: SVU (NBC)

Law and Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Movie rentals

'Wonder'-ful showing

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

"Wonder Woman 1984"

"News of the World"

"Willy's Wonderland"

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar"

"The Penthouse"

"Soul"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Greenland"

"Phobias"