Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of June 8-14 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

"America's Got Talent" (NBC) "60 Minutes" (CBS) "NCIS" (repeat) (CBS) "60 Minutes Presents" (CBS) "FBI" (repeat) (CBS) "Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC) "Young Sheldon" (repeat) (CBS) "Man With a Plan" (CBS) "America's Funniest Home Videos" (ABC) "Mom" (repeat) (CBS) "World of Dance" (NBC) "Chicago Fire" (repeat) (NBC) "Don't" (ABC) "Holey Moley" (ABC) "Broke" (CBS) "Magnum P.I." (repeat) (CBS) "The Neighborhood" (repeat) (CBS) "Chicago Med" (repeat) (NBC) "Bull" (repeat) (CBS) "Titan Games" (NBC)

Movie rentals

'The Hunt' bags top spot

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.