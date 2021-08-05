Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of July 26-Aug. 1 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Olympic Games. Thu. (NBC)

Olympic Games, Mon. (NBC)

Olympic Games, Tue. (NBC)

Olympic Games, Sun. (NBC)

Olympic Games, Wed. (NBC)

Olympic Games, Fri. (NBC)

Olympic Games, 8:10 p.m. Sat. (NBC)

Olympic Games, 8 p.m. Sat. (NBC)

Copa Oro 2021, Sun. (UNI)

60 Minutes Presents (CBS)

Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)

Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)

Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)

The Bachelorette (ABC)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

NCIS (repeat) (CBS)

Copa Oro 2021, Thu. (UNI)

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

Press Your Luck (ABC)

Movie rentals

'Quiet' makes noise

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

"A Quiet Place Part II"

"Wrath of Man"

"Midnight in the Switchgrass"

"Spiral"

"The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run"

"Mortal Kombat"

"Nobody"

"Out of Death"

"Godzilla vs. Kong"

"Tom & Jerry"