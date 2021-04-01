Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of March 22-28 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

1. 60 Minutes (CBS)

2. The Equalizer (CBS)

3. The Voice, 8 p.m. Mon. (NBC)

4. Blue Bloods (CBS)

5. American Idol, Sun. (ABC)

6. NCAA Basketball, Mon. (CBS)

7. America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

8. NCIS (repeat) (CBS)

9. Magnum P.I. (CBS)

10. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

11. The Masked Singer (Fox)

12. This Is Us (NBC)

13. The Voice, 9 p.m. Mon. (NBC)

14. Station 19 (ABC)

15. Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

16. American Idol, Mon. (ABC)

17. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

18. FBI (repeat) (CBS)

19. MacGyver (CBS)

20. The Good Doctor (ABC)

Movie rentals

Good news for 'News'

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

1. "News of the World"

2. "The Croods: A New Age"

3. "Promising Young Woman"

4. "Monster Hunter"

5. "SAS: Red Notice"

6. "Soul"

7. "The Seventh Day"

8. "Greenland"

9. "Breaking News in Yuba County"

10. "Hero Dog: The Journey Home"