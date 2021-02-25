Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Feb.15-21 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

1. 60 Minutes (CBS)

2. Equalizer (CBS)

3. Young Sheldon (CBS)

4. Chicago Med (NBC)

5. Chicago Fire (NBC)

6. 911 (Fox)

7. American Idol (ABC)

8. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

9. Magnum P.I. (CBS)

10. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

11. Chicago PD (NBC)

12. NCIS (repeat) (CBS)

13. This Is Us (NBC)

14. 911: Lone Star (Fox)

15. The Bachelor (ABC)

16. America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

17. Mom (CBS)

18. Young Rock (NBC)

19. B Positive (CBS)

20. MacGyver (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Greenland' still rules

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

1. "Greenland"

2. "Let Him Go"

3. "Freaky"

4. "Horizon Line"

5. "Shadow in the Cloud"

6. "The War With Grandpa"

7. "Breach"

8. "Come Play"

9. "Honest Thief"

10. "The Stand-In"