Seven years after the Twins made him the fifth overall choice in the Major League Baseball draft, Nick Gordon has finally been called up to the major leagues.

With five players on the COVID injury list and first baseman Miguel Sano headed to the 10-day injured list because of a hamstring injury, the Twins made some moves before Friday night's game against the Pirates at Target Field.

Outfielder Alex Kirilloff will return to the team after a brief one-day stint during a doubleheader last week, and infielder Gordon will also come up from the St. Paul site.

The contract of Tzu-Wei Lin, a former Boston Red Sox infielder, was also selected.

Travis Blankenhorn, who made a key 10th inning error in Wednesday's loss at Oakland in his only appearance of the season, was sent to the St. Paul site, as was catcher Tomas Telis, who has yet to appear in a game for the Twins.

Gordon, 25, has gone through struggles since the Twins claimed him from Olympia High School in Orlando, Fla., in the first round in 2014.

In 2018, while splitting the season between Class AAA Rochester and Class AA Chattanooga, Gordon came down with a severe case of gastritis, and watched his weight drop from 185 pounds to around 160.

In 2019, he battled an adductor muscle strain early and was hit in the left knee with a pitch in August and missed the final three weeks of the season at Rochester. But the gastritis remained an issue throughout the season, affecting his strength and endurance. Still, he hit .298 in 70 games.

Last season, he tested positive for COVID-19 before summer camp convened at Target Field. He was down for about a month and lost 15 pounds. Symptoms initially went away, then returned a few weeks later. And it wrecked his stomach again.

"I still kind of had my gastritis. The problems there, they got pretty intense," Gordon told the Star Tribune's La Velle E. Neal III during spring training. "Definitely during COVID, kind of just played a hand with each other. COVID was kind of difficult; I was down for a while. Couldn't really get out of bed too much."

Gordon, who will wear No. 1, wasn't with the group that spent the season in St. Paul, working instead at the team's complex in Fort Myers, Fla. He is the son of former major league Tom "Flash" Gordon and the brother of former major league Dee Strange-Gordon, who has signed a minor league contract with the Brewers.

Kirilloff was recalled as the 27th man for the doubleheader on April 14 against the Red Sox and went 0-for-3 in two games before being returned to the alternate site. Lin has played in 101 career major league games across four seasons for the Red Sox, hitting .223 with one home run. He will be the first Taiwanese-born player in Twins/Senators history.

The Twins and Pirates have a three-game series, with lefthander J.A. Happ pitching for the Twins tonight against Pittsburgh's top starter, JT Brubaker.