The National Hockey League is challenging fans to unleash their fastest slap shots and compete for prizes and a spot on the leader board as part of a slate of free hockey-themedactivities and festivities ahead of the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues outdoor game New Year's Day at Target Field.

Performances by Minnesota's Viva Knievel and DJ Mad Mardiganon stages inside Target Center, 600 1st Avenue N., and along 6th Street and 1st Avenue N. in downtown Minneapolis are part of the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame that will take place from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 1.

Fans do not need tickets to attend pregame events. Tickets are required for the NHL Winter Classic, with face-off scheduled at 6 p.m.

Fans with that competitive spirit can take on a rival of their own with a game on the giant Air Hockey table or compete against friends in games of bubble hockey. At other stations, eventgoers can show off their hockey skills at in interactive shooting contests, meet NHL alumni, take photos at the giant Minnesota Wild logo and spin wheels for prizes. Great Clips will give pointers on how to get the best hockey hair flow.

There also will be a marketplace featuring gear and products celebrating the 2022 NHL Winter Classic.