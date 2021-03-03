NHL'S TOP ROOKIE SCORERS

Player, age Gms G A Pts +/- Time on ice

Kirill Kaprizov, RW, Wild, 23 19 6 11 17 +8 18:23

Tim Stützle, LW, Ottawa, 19 21 5 9 14 -13 15:40

Josh Norris, C, Ottawa, 21 24 4 9 13 -4 15:42

Pius Suter, C, Chicago, 24 23 7 5 12 +2 16:09

Ty Smith, D, New Jersey, 20 17 2 9 11 +6 19:18

Nils Hoglander, LW, Vancouver, 20 25 4 6 10 -3 15:08

Philipp Kurashev, C, Chicago, 21 22 5 4 9 -4 13:00

Gabriel Vilardi, C, Los Angeles, 21 20 5 4 9 -3 15:14

Eetu Luostarinen, C, Florida, 22 21 3 5 8 -3 15:06

(Statistics through Monday's games.)