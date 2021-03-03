NHL'S TOP ROOKIE SCORERS
Player, age Gms G A Pts +/- Time on ice
Kirill Kaprizov, RW, Wild, 23 19 6 11 17 +8 18:23
Tim Stützle, LW, Ottawa, 19 21 5 9 14 -13 15:40
Josh Norris, C, Ottawa, 21 24 4 9 13 -4 15:42
Pius Suter, C, Chicago, 24 23 7 5 12 +2 16:09
Ty Smith, D, New Jersey, 20 17 2 9 11 +6 19:18
Nils Hoglander, LW, Vancouver, 20 25 4 6 10 -3 15:08
Philipp Kurashev, C, Chicago, 21 22 5 4 9 -4 13:00
Gabriel Vilardi, C, Los Angeles, 21 20 5 4 9 -3 15:14
Eetu Luostarinen, C, Florida, 22 21 3 5 8 -3 15:06
(Statistics through Monday's games.)
