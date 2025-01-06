Wild

Wild center Marco Rossi is NHL’s No. 1 star of the week

The 23-year-old Austrian had a league-high eight points in three victories.

By Chris Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 6, 2025 at 6:24PM
Wild center Marco Rossi during a game on New Year's Eve at Xcel Energy Center. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wild center Marco Rossi, who had eight points in three victories, was named the NHL’s No. 1 star of the week.

The Wild had victories over Nashville, Eastern Conference-leading Washington and Carolina; the latter two came on the road.

Rossi had three goals and five assists in the three games, including four assists in Saturday’s 4-0 victory in Carolina. He had two goals and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Predators, and had the tying goal in regulation in his team’s 4-3 shootout victory over the Capitals.

The 23-year-old Austrian is second on the Wild in goals (15), assists (22) and points (37) behind injured winger Kirill Kaprizov.

The NHL’s No. 2 star was Anaheim winger Troy Terry, who had four goals and two assists in four games, three of them victories. Terry is the Ducks’ leading scorer with 14 goals and 33 points.

Former Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper was the No. 3 star. The Los Angeles Kings netminder stopped 66 of 67 shots in victories over the Devils and Lightning. Kuemper, who won a Stanley Cup with Colorado, is fifth in the league with a 2.22 goals-against average.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Miller

Editor

Chris Miller supervises coverage of professional sports teams. He has been at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 1999 and is a former sports editor of the Duluth News-Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.

See More

More from Wild

See More

Wild

Wild center Marco Rossi is NHL’s No. 1 star of the week

card image

The 23-year-old Austrian had a league-high eight points in three victories.

Wild

Wild continue to thrive in decisive victory over Carolina

card image

Wild

Despite injuries, Wild players find a way to persevere

card image