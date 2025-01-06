Wild center Marco Rossi, who had eight points in three victories, was named the NHL’s No. 1 star of the week.
Wild center Marco Rossi is NHL’s No. 1 star of the week
The 23-year-old Austrian had a league-high eight points in three victories.
The Wild had victories over Nashville, Eastern Conference-leading Washington and Carolina; the latter two came on the road.
Rossi had three goals and five assists in the three games, including four assists in Saturday’s 4-0 victory in Carolina. He had two goals and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Predators, and had the tying goal in regulation in his team’s 4-3 shootout victory over the Capitals.
The 23-year-old Austrian is second on the Wild in goals (15), assists (22) and points (37) behind injured winger Kirill Kaprizov.
The NHL’s No. 2 star was Anaheim winger Troy Terry, who had four goals and two assists in four games, three of them victories. Terry is the Ducks’ leading scorer with 14 goals and 33 points.
Former Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper was the No. 3 star. The Los Angeles Kings netminder stopped 66 of 67 shots in victories over the Devils and Lightning. Kuemper, who won a Stanley Cup with Colorado, is fifth in the league with a 2.22 goals-against average.
