Eight of 13 road teams are favored this week in the NFL, starting with the Eagles by 13½ at Houston on Thursday and ending with the Ravens by 2 ½ at New Orleans on Monday.

After a rare week of competent prognosticating, the total guess here for Week 9 is the road favorites will go 4-4 straight-up and 2-6 against the spread.

Feeling good about the Dolphins and really good about the Eagles, Packers and Bills straight-up. Against the spread, however, 13½ and 11 ½ points still seem a bit too much to give even if you love the Eagles and Bills.

As for the red-hot Vikings (-3½) at Washington, well, you might want to look away …

Here are this week's picks:

THURSDAY'S GAME

Eagles (-13½) at Texans: The league's last undefeated team faces a gigantic trap game in prime time on the road in a short week. Philly will struggle a bit, like it did against Detroit and Jacksonville earlier. The Eagles won't cover, but they're too good and Houston too bad for this to be the upset of the season. Eagles 20, Texans 14

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Packers (-3 ½) at Lions: Detroit's league-worst scoring defense is the ideal elixir for one of Green Bay's worst scoring offenses in the past 20 years. Packers 31, Lions 9

Dolphins (-4½) at Bears: Da Bears are the franchise teardown that keeps on giving. They made the Philly and Baltimore defenses better before the trade deadline. Now they'll make Miami's offense look better at Soldier Field. Dolphins 30, Bears 13

Bills (-11 ½) at Jets: Bills by 10

Raiders (-1 ½) at Jaguars: Jaguars by 3

Chargers (-3 ½) at Falcons: Falcons by 3

Colts (+5 ½) at Patriots: Patriots by 7

Panthers (+7 ½) at Bengals: Bengals by 10

Seahawks (+2½) at Cardinals: Seahawks by 7

Rams (+2½) at Buccaneers: Buccaneers by 6

Titans (+11½) at Chiefs: Chiefs by 7

MONDAY'S GAME

Ravens (-2 ½) at Saints: Baltimore got extra time off after walloping Tom Brady's Bucs with 231 yards rushing at 7.0 yards per crack. But prime-time home-field advantage and a defense that's coming off a shutout will give the Saints what they need to win. Saints 28, Ravens 24

UPSET SPECIAL

Vikings (-3 ½) at Commanders: Hate to be the boy who cried, "KICKER!" during a five-game funfest, but … "KICKER!!" Washington has a hot hand in Taylor Heinicke, the most strangely magical average, undersized journeyman quarterback this side of Case Keenum. It also has a decent defense and home-field advantage and is facing former QB Kirk Cousins, whose feet and win-loss record are due to reconnect with planet Earth at some point soon, if only briefly. It will be a close game. A one-score game, naturally. And the "Ghost of Missed PATs Present" just might be the difference. Did we mention, "KICKER!!!" Commanders 24, Vikings 23

Last week's Upset Special: Panthers (+4½) 26, Falcons 23. Score: Falcons 37, Panthers 34. Record: 2-6.

SEASON RESULTS

Straight up last week/season: 9-5/63-47-1.

Against the spread last week/season: 11-3/56-63-2.

Vikings picks: 6-1.