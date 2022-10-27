Four words you'd never expect to see used the same sentence: Brett, Favre, Kirk, Cousins.

Their styles may be quite different, but both are tied for the NFL's seventh-longest streak of games with at least one touchdown pass (36). Cousins and the Vikings are coming off a bye and playing the Cardinals as home favorites.

The Vikings, 3-0 at U.S. Bank Stadium, are one of only three teams still unbeaten at home. And, like the Vikings, the Eagles (3-0) and Bills (2-0) also are coming off a bye and playing at home.

The Eagles and Bills are double-digit favorites against the Steelers and Packers, respectively. Philly is trying to match the franchise record for best start to a season (7-0 in 2004) while Buffalo tries to add the Cheeseheads to the Rams, Titans and Chiefs as 2021 division winners it will have conquered in just seven games this season.

Here are this week's picks:

THURSDAY'S GAME

Ravens (+2½) at Buccaneers: Tom Brady has started 370 games, including playoffs, going back to 2001. He has had only one three-game losing streak. ONE! That came 20 years ago when the Patriots lost four straight early in the season. Think about that. Then ignore it and pick the Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to hand the G.O.A.T. and his mess of a team a third straight loss. Ravens 23, Buccaneers 17

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Cardinals (+3 ½) at Vikings: Kyler Murray vs. Ed Donatell's defense has a certain oh-no-Jalen-Hurts-Part-2 feel to it. But the Cardinals aren't nearly as good as the Eagles. Go with the better team at home. Vikings 34, Cardinals 28

Packers (+11 ½) at Bills: After three straight weeks of saying Aaron Rodgers absolutely will not lose to an inferior quarterback, the best guess here is he will lose to the superior quarterback while facing the league's No. 1 defense on the road on "Sunday Night Football." Bills 34, Packers 24

Dolphins (-3½) at Lions: The Lions are 1-2 at home with two one-score losses. They've scored 116 of their 146 points at home. They're still playing too hard not to have a team like Miami stumble at Ford Field. Lions 14, Dolphins 10

Bears (+9 ½) at Cowboys: It helps when the Bears actually design a game plan that fits Justin Fields (see Monday's upset at New England). But Dallas is too stingy defensively to allow another Chicago surprise. Cowboys 27, Bears 12

Broncos (+2 ½) vs. Jaguars in London: Jaguars by 6

Patriots (-2½) at Jets: Jets by 3

Raiders (-1 ½) at Saints: Saints by 3

Steelers (+10 ½) at Eagles: Eagles by 17

Titans (-2 ½) at Texans: Titans by 3

Giants (+3½) at Seahawks: Seahawks by 6

Commanders (+2½) at Colts: Commanders by 3

49ers (-1 ½) at Rams: 49ers by 3

MONDAY'S GAME

Bengals (-3½) at Browns: Which bounce-back-based guess do you prefer? The free-falling Browns snapping a four-game losing streak? Or Joe Burrow avoiding an 0-4 career start against the Browns? Bengals 28, Browns 27

UPSET SPECIAL

Panthers (+4 ½) at Falcons: The Carolina players throw another wrench in management's decision to tank its way to the top pick in 2023. Panthers 26, Falcons 23

Last week's Upset Special: Falcons (+6½) 27, Bengals 24. Score: Bengals 35, Falcons 17. Record: 2-5.

SEASON RESULTS

Straight up last week/season: 7-7/54-42-1.

Against the spread last week/season: 7-7/45-60-2.

Vikings picks: 5-1.