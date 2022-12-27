THREE UP

Kevin O'Connell, Vikings coach

Ten teams changed head coaches after last season. Seven of them are under .500. Three of them have been eliminated from the playoffs. And one of them, Denver, just fired Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 start. The Vikings' Kevin O'Connell is 12-3. The other nine are a combined 51-80-1.

Marcus Jones, Patriots Prime Time cornerback

With a 69-yard pick-six against Cincinnati, the Patriots third round draft pick joined Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as the only rookies in the Super Bowl era to score from 40 or more yards on an interception return, a punt return and a reception.

49ers run defense

San Francisco's No. 1-ranked run defense came (75.0) within nine yards of becoming the first team in NFL history to allow 70 or fewer yards rushing in eight straight games when the Commanders gained 79 on Saturday. The 49ers will have to settle for being tied with the 2000 Ravens, which had one of the best defenses in league history en route to winning the Super Bowl.

TWO DOWN

Davante Adams, Raiders receiver

The former Packer was targeted nine times against the Steelers and caught just two balls for 15 yards. He's now gone three straight games with fewer than five receptions while catching less than half of his targets. According to the NFL, Adams caught none of his seven targets with fewer than three yards of separation against the Steelers.

Kevin Stefanski, Browns coach

The NFL's 2020 Coach of the Year and former Vikings offensive coordinator struggled calling plays while being eliminated from the playoff race in a loss to the Saints. On two key plays — third-and-two and fourth-and-two — he went away from his top-five rushing attack — and the Mike Zimmer voice inside his head — to call pass plays that failed on a day when wind gusts were touching 20 mph.

RANKING THE 12-3 VIKINGS: 7 (Last week: 6)

Top 6: 49ers, Bengals, Eagles, Bills, Chiefs, and Cowboys. San Francisco has won eight straight, including the last three with Brock Purdy, a rookie third-string QB. Cincinnati has won seven straight, including a win over Kansas City.

STATS OF THE WEEK

12: Number of wins for Kansas City, the third team to reach at least 12 regular-season wins in five straight seasons. Only the 2010-17 Patriots (eight) and the 2003-09 Colts (seven) had longer streaks.

2: Number of quarterbacks since 1950 to start a career 3-0 while throwing multiple touchdown passes in each game: Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in 1999 when he won NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP. And 49ers rookie Brock Purdy this year.

10, 16, 3, 17: Points scored by the Ravens while going 3-1 in four December games.

WEEK 17 SNEAK PEEK: Panthers (6-9) at Buccaneers (7-8)

A Panthers team that fired its head coach and traded away its best player can take control of the NFC South race by completing a sweep of Tom Brady and the Bucs. Carolina won the first meeting 21-7 in October. Tampa Bay can clinch the division with a win.