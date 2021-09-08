1. Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's best player. And unlike in Super Bowl LV, he should have a revamped line that can protect him.

2. Bills

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Bills are on the rise, but can Leslie Frazier's defense close the gap on Kansas City?

3. Ravens

The pressure is on Lamar Jackson to take the next step. He has more weapons, an elite defense and the top kicker.

4. Browns

Cleveland has everything in place to win the NFL's best division. Can Baker Mayfield and a rebuilt defense pull it off?

5. Titans

Easily the best team in the AFC South, but can Derrick Henry continue his punishing style without getting injured?

6. Steelers

Are people going to sleep on the team that started 11-0 last year? Big Ben and this proud franchise might have one more run.

7. Chargers

Brandon Staley, one of the best young defensive coaching minds, merges with Justin Herbert, one of the best young QBs.

8. Patriots

Rookie QB Mac Jones will lead them after a record-setting spending spree in free agency. Should be fun to see which way it goes.

9. Colts

Carson Wentz has only two question marks looming over a promising Colts team: his ability and, more importantly, durability.

10. Dolphins

The defense is solid, and Tua Tagovailoa should improve after an OK rookie season and the addition of old friend Jaylen Waddle.

11. Raiders

They have a top-10 playoff-caliber offense but a bottom-three defense that needs to prove itself.

12. Broncos

Can Teddy Bridgewater rebound from last year's Carolina debacle and salvage Vic Fangio's flatline head coaching career?

13. Bengals

Strikes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are having to play the Browns, Ravens and Steelers twice a year.

14. Jaguars

Can Urban Meyer's health and 187-32 college record tolerate the losing for as long as it'll take to turn the Jags around?

15. Jets

The Jets haven't been to the playoffs in 10 years. Make it 11.

16. Texans

The NFL's first 0-17 team? Probably not, but it could be close.