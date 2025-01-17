Prediction: Mahomes and the top-seeded Chiefs have won seven straight postseason games in their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. The No. 4 Texans are 0-5 on the road in playoff games and have never reached the AFC title game. Houston regained a lot of confidence as an underdog last week, but beating K.C. is a task too tall. Chiefs 30, Texans 20