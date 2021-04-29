Human beings are actually assembling non-virtually in Cleveland for an NFL draft that could be unlike any other.

Quarterbacks will be selected with the first three picks, tying the record set in 1971 (Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning, Dan Pastorini) and matched in 1999 (Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, Akili Smith).

That much we do know about Thursday night's first round.

Now, for what it's worth – and be kind, folks – this mock draft has quarterbacks going in the first four picks, five in the top eight and a sixth going 32nd to Tampa as an understudy to a certain Super Bowl Whisperer.

This mock draft also envisions seven receivers going in the first round, including to Detroit, Chicago and, yes, even Green Bay. Of the 32 picks, 20 are offensive players, starting with the top nine, which should make the Cowboys' putrid defense happy.

Three mock trades are predicted. Two of them have the Patriots going up to get a quarterback and the Vikings going down to recoup a second-round pick and landing the first edge rusher off the board.

So, yep, that's exactly what will happen. Mark it down in (invisible) ink.

1. JAGUARS

Top need: QB

Pick: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Earth has 7.674 billion people. This pick means 7.674 billion mock drafts will start 1-0.

2. JETS

Top need: QB

Pick: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

The Jets become the first team in NFL history to use a top-three pick on a quarterback twice in four years. No pressure, Zach.

3. 49ERS (from Texans via Dolphins)

Top need: QB

Pick: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Sorry, not buying Mac Jones to the 49ers.

4. FALCONS

Top need: CB

Pick: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Atlanta hasn't picked this high since it took Matt Ryan third overall 13 years ago. The Falcons' new regime can take the best non-quarterback, trade down for extra picks or solve its long-term quarterback situation while implementing some Taysom Hill-like packages as Lance learns under Ryan.

5. BENGALS

Top need: OT

Pick: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

It's tempting to reunite Joe Burrow with his former LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Until you remember the beatings Burrow took as last year's No. 1 overall pick.

6. DOLPHINS (from Eagles)

Top need: WR

Pick: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The reason Pitts is the best tight end prospect EV-er? Simple. He's really a gigantic receiver.

7. LIONS

Top need: WR

Pick: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Biggest need matches perfectly with best player.

8. PATRIOTS (mock trade with Panthers)

Top need: QB

Pick: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The trade: Carolina gets the 15th, 46th and 120th picks.

This whole Tom Brady-winning-a-Super-Bowl-in-Tampa thing sure has the Patriots fired up. After spending a record $159.6 million in guaranteed money in free agency, New England stiff-arms Denver and gets its next QB.

9. BRONCOS

Top need: QB

Pick: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Poor George Paton. The former Vikings exec debuts as Denver GM with a top 10 pick and still gets shut out of the top five quarterbacks. At least he got a good deal for Teddy Bridgewater.

10. COWBOYS

Top need: CB

Pick: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Dallas' gosh-awful defense gets to pick any defender it wants.

11. GIANTS

Top need: Edge rusher

Pick: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The modern-day, sub-4.4-running linebacker would become the first linebacker picked by the Giants in the first round since 1983 (Carl Banks).

12. EAGLES (From 49ers via Dolphins)

Top need: WR

Pick: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Philly takes a mulligan at receiver a year after taking Jalen Reagor one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson.

13. CHARGERS

Top need: OT

Pick: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Los Angeles gets a fast-climbing and bona fide blindside protector for franchise QB Justin Herbert.

14. DOLPHINS (mock trade with Vikings)

Top need: RB

Pick: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The trade: The Vikings get the 18th pick and a second-rounder (No. 50) for the 14th pick and the second of their two third-rounders (No. 90).

Miami pounces on the chance to pair a great receiver with a great tight end (Pitts).

15. PANTHERS (mock trade with Patriots)

Top need: TE

Pick: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Too good to pass on. Help for Sam Darnold will have to wait.

16. CARDINALS

Top need: TE

Pick: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Another team needing a cornerback considers Caleb Farley's back surgery too big of a risk this high.

17. RAIDERS

Top need: OL

Pick: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Vegas' abysmal defense gets an elite rush-and-cover linebacker.

18. VIKINGS (mock trade with Dolphins)

Top need: OL

Pick: Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami

With the top three offensive tackles off this board, the Vikings could take Alijah Vera-Tucker, a guard with All-Pro potential. Or they could address another big need and — in this mock scenario — have their pick of the best edge rusher available. Picking up Miami's second-round pick would allow them to focus on an offensive lineman on Day 2. Phillips comes with some concerns about his love for the game. He left football in 2019 because of concussions suffered at UCLA. But the 6-5, 260-pounder with the 4.6 40 returned and was a force at Miami in 2020. The Vikings will bank on D-line guru Andre Patterson getting the best out of Phillips.

Jaelan Phillips

19. WASHINGTON

Top need: QB

Pick: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

Naturally, Washington will follow the Vikings' risky pick with safer selection. Let the Phillips/Vera-Tucker comparisons begin.

20. BEARS

Top need: QB

Pick: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

You're welcome, Andy Dalton.

21. RAVENS (mock trade with Colts)

Top need: WR

Pick: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan

The trade: The Colts get the 27th and 94th picks.

A perfect fit for an edge rusher with this much untapped potential.

22. TITANS

Top need: WR

Pick: Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

The Titans fill a need with the fifth receiver taken 22nd overall. Hey, it worked for the Vikings last year.

23. JETS (from Seahawks)

Top need: CB

Pick: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

The risk vs. reward finally matches up for Farley.

24. STEELERS

Top need: Edge rusher

Pick: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Pittsburgh can't pass on the top running back when he's this versatile.

25. JAGUARS (from Rams)

Top need: OT

Pick: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

Within 25 picks, the Jaguars get a quarterback and a quarterback tormentor.

26. BROWNS

Top need: DT

Pick: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Kevin Stefanski's defense keeps getting better.

27. COLTS (mock trade with the Ravens)

Top need: OT

Pick: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Indy will try to do something Philly couldn't: Protect Carson Wentz.

28. SAINTS

Top need: QB

Pick: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

The ideal fit if he's still on the board.

29. PACKERS

Top need: WR

Pick: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

They did it! The Packers take a receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002 (Javon Walker).

30. BILLS

Top need: Edge rusher

Pick: Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State

A pass rusher for Leslie Frazier trumps the urge to add a running back here.

31. RAVENS (from Chiefs)

Top need: WR

Pick: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Eventually, every NFL team will have a receiver from LSU or Alabama.

32. BUCCANEERS

Top need: OT

Pick: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Tom Brady turns 44 in August, and there is a slight chance he won't play forever. The Bucs brought everyone back and could use a young backup to sit and learn from the master.