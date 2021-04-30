1. Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Ever since he burst on the scene as a true freshman for Clemson in 2018, grabbing the starting quarterback job early in the season and leading the Tigers to the College Football Playoff championship, Trevor Lawrence was destined to be a high pick in the NFL draft. On Thursday, inevitable became reality when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft. Now the rangy, 6-6, 213-pounder will team with new coach Urban Meyer in an attempt to turn around the franchise.

2. Jets

Zach Wilson, QB, Brigham Young

Completed 73.5% of his passes in 2020 and threw for 33 TDs with only three interceptions while rushing for 10 TDs in 2020. The question on Wilson: Is he a one-year wonder who feasted on inferior competition in 2020 after a so-so 2019 campaign?

3. 49ers

(from Dolphins via Texans)

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The pride of Marshall, Minn., certainly has the look of an NFL quarterback at 6-4 and 224 pounds, and his 2019 season (16-0 record, 2,786 yards, 28 TD passes, no INTs) were outstanding. Lance, 20, has only 17 games of FCS experience under his belt, but coaches have raved about his attention to detail and study habits.

4. Falcons

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The 6-6, 245-pounder creates matchup nightmares for opponents because he's often too fast for a linebacker to cover or too big for a cornerback to cover. He had wideout-like stats in 2020, with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 TDs.