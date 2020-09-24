Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Sept. 14-20 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Sunday Night Football (NBC) Sunday Night NFL Pre-kick (NBC) NFL Sunday (Fox) 60 Minutes (CBS) Dancing With the Stars (ABC) Football Night in America, Part 3 (NBC) American Country Music Awards (CBS) Primetime Emmy Awards (ABC) America's Got Talent, Tue. (ABC) America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC) Special Report, Justice Ginsburg (ABC) Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) Big Brother, Tue. (CBS) President and the People (ABC) Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) Big Brother, Thu. (CBS) Transplant (NBC) 20/20 (ABC) Saturday Night Football (ABC)

Movie rentals

Still 'Irresistible'

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.