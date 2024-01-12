Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Fred Warner are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Team.

The 49ers' McCaffrey and Warner and the Dolphins' Hill received first-team votes from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.

Running back McCaffrey and linebacker Warner are joined by three San Francisco teammates: left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle.

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., a former Gophers star, was a first-team All-Pro for the first time. Long snapper Andrew DePaola was the only Vikings representative, making the second team a year after being a first-team All-Pro. Lions center Frank Ragnow of Chanhassen also made the second team.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson earned his second All-Pro selection, receiving 45 first-place votes. Dallas' Dak Prescott and San Francisco's Brock Purdy each received two first-place votes and Buffalo's Josh Allen got the other one.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald becomes an eight-time pick, tied for most by a defensive player and tied for fifth-most overall. Cowboys right guard Zack Martin is a seven-time choice and Eagles center Jason Kelce earned his sixth selection.

Fourteen players are first-timers, including three from NFC East champion Dallas: wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who missed being a unanimous choice by one vote; cornerback DaRon Bland and kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Winfield, Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams — each snubbed for the Pro Bowl — made the All-Pro team.

Winfield had six forced fumbles, six sacks, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions this season, becoming just the fourth player with at least five sacks and seven takeaways since sacks became a stat in 1982. He edged Atlanta's Jessie Bates by two points.

''Coming into the season, it was one of my goals,'' said Winfield, who forced a game-changing turnover in the Buccaneers' division-clinching victory last week. ''I put the work in and it's just cool to see how everything played out. I'm blessed.''

Hill made it for the fifth time, fourth as a wideout, after leading the league with 1,799 yards receiving. Pittsburgh edge T.J. Watt, who led the NFL with 19 sacks, earned his fourth selection, and Cleveland edge Myles Garrett got his third.

McCaffrey made it for a second time following an outstanding all-around season. He ran for 1,459 yards and 14 TDs and caught 67 passes for 567 yards and seven scores. Kittle also got his second selection as the 49ers earned the NFC's No. 1 seed.

''If you would've told my 6-year-old self that I was going to have that opportunity at some point, I'd be incredibly happy,'' Kittle said. ''My goal every single year is to be great at every aspect of being tight end because I think it's the most fun position.''

Jackson also was an All-Pro in 2019 when he was the NFL MVP. He helped the Ravens (13-4) finish with the best record in the league this year and the AFC's No. 1 seed while playing his best in the biggest games against the best teams. The Ravens had 10 wins against teams with a winning record. Jackson finished with 3,678 yards passing and 24 TDs and also ran for 821 yards and five scores.

Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, Chiefs slot cornerback Trent McDuffie and left guard Joe Thuney and Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton are among the first-timers.

This was the second year for the AP's new voting system. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First-team votes are worth 3 points, second-team votes are worth 1.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running back: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit

Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco

Left guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas

Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City

Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Quincy Williams; New York Jets

Cornerbacks: DaRon Bland, Dallas; Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Slot cornerback: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City

Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas

Punter: AJ Cole, Las Vegas

Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans

Special Teamer: Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh

Long Snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Dallas

Running back: Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Tight end: Sam LaPorta, Detroit

Wide receivers: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; *Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco; *Mike Evans; Tampa Bay

Left tackle: Tyron Smith, Dallas

Left guard: Tyler Smith, Dallas

Center: Frank Ragnow, Detroit

Right guard: Chris Lidstrom, Atlanta

Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge rushers: Micah Parsons, Dallas; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior linemen: Justin Madubuike, Baltimore; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Linebackers: Demario Davis, New Orleans; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Patrick Queen, Baltimore

Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson, Chicago; Charvarius Ward, San Francisco

Slot cornerback: Taron Johnson, Buffalo

Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia

Punter: Bryan Anger, Dallas

Kick returner: Marvin Mims, Denver

Punt returner: Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers

Special teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

*-tied for second-team spot

—

The Star Tribune's Mark Craig is one of the AP's 50 voters for the All-Pro team. Here is his ballot:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson

Running back: Christian McCaffrey

Fullback: Patrick Ricard

Wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown

Tight end: Travis Kelce

Left tackle: Tyron Smith

Left guard: Joe Thuney

Center: Frank Ragnow

Right guard: Kevin Zeitler

Right tackle: Penei Sewell

Defense

Edge rushers: Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Chris Jones

Linebackers: Fred Warner, Bobby Wagner, Roquan Smith

Cornerbacks: DaRon Bland, Sauce Gardner

Slot cornerback: Roger McCreary

Safeties: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kyle Hamilton

Special teams

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey

Punter: A.J. Cole

Kick returner: Marvin Mims Jr.

Punt returner: Derius Davis

Special teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback: Brock Purdy

Running back: Raheem Mostert

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk

Wide receiver: Brandon Aiyuk, Mike Evans, Puca Nacua

Tight end: George Kittle

Left tackle: Trent Williams

Left guard: Tyler Smith

Center: Jason Kelce

Right guard: Wyatt Teller

Right tackle: Lane Johnson

Defense

Edge rushers: Maxx Crosby, T.J. Watt

Interior linemen: Justin Madubuike, Quinnen Williams

Linebackers: Demario Davis, Ernest Jones, Zaire Franklin

Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson, L'Jarius Snead

Slot cornerback: Mike Hilton

Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Xavier McKinney

Special teams

Kicker: Harrison Butker

Punter: Bryan Anger

Kick returner: Keisean Nixon

Punt returner: Rashid Shaheed

Special teamer: Miles Killebrew

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik