Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Fred Warner are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Team.
The 49ers' McCaffrey and Warner and the Dolphins' Hill received first-team votes from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.
Running back McCaffrey and linebacker Warner are joined by three San Francisco teammates: left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle.
Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., a former Gophers star, was a first-team All-Pro for the first time. Long snapper Andrew DePaola was the only Vikings representative, making the second team a year after being a first-team All-Pro. Lions center Frank Ragnow of Chanhassen also made the second team.
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson earned his second All-Pro selection, receiving 45 first-place votes. Dallas' Dak Prescott and San Francisco's Brock Purdy each received two first-place votes and Buffalo's Josh Allen got the other one.
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald becomes an eight-time pick, tied for most by a defensive player and tied for fifth-most overall. Cowboys right guard Zack Martin is a seven-time choice and Eagles center Jason Kelce earned his sixth selection.
Fourteen players are first-timers, including three from NFC East champion Dallas: wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who missed being a unanimous choice by one vote; cornerback DaRon Bland and kicker Brandon Aubrey.
Winfield, Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams — each snubbed for the Pro Bowl — made the All-Pro team.
Winfield had six forced fumbles, six sacks, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions this season, becoming just the fourth player with at least five sacks and seven takeaways since sacks became a stat in 1982. He edged Atlanta's Jessie Bates by two points.
''Coming into the season, it was one of my goals,'' said Winfield, who forced a game-changing turnover in the Buccaneers' division-clinching victory last week. ''I put the work in and it's just cool to see how everything played out. I'm blessed.''
Hill made it for the fifth time, fourth as a wideout, after leading the league with 1,799 yards receiving. Pittsburgh edge T.J. Watt, who led the NFL with 19 sacks, earned his fourth selection, and Cleveland edge Myles Garrett got his third.
McCaffrey made it for a second time following an outstanding all-around season. He ran for 1,459 yards and 14 TDs and caught 67 passes for 567 yards and seven scores. Kittle also got his second selection as the 49ers earned the NFC's No. 1 seed.
''If you would've told my 6-year-old self that I was going to have that opportunity at some point, I'd be incredibly happy,'' Kittle said. ''My goal every single year is to be great at every aspect of being tight end because I think it's the most fun position.''
Jackson also was an All-Pro in 2019 when he was the NFL MVP. He helped the Ravens (13-4) finish with the best record in the league this year and the AFC's No. 1 seed while playing his best in the biggest games against the best teams. The Ravens had 10 wins against teams with a winning record. Jackson finished with 3,678 yards passing and 24 TDs and also ran for 821 yards and five scores.
Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, Chiefs slot cornerback Trent McDuffie and left guard Joe Thuney and Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton are among the first-timers.
This was the second year for the AP's new voting system. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First-team votes are worth 3 points, second-team votes are worth 1.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Running back: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit
Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco
Left guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas
Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit
DEFENSE
Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City
Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Quincy Williams; New York Jets
Cornerbacks: DaRon Bland, Dallas; Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
Slot cornerback: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City
Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
Punter: AJ Cole, Las Vegas
Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans
Special Teamer: Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh
Long Snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Dallas
Running back: Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Tight end: Sam LaPorta, Detroit
Wide receivers: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; *Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco; *Mike Evans; Tampa Bay
Left tackle: Tyron Smith, Dallas
Left guard: Tyler Smith, Dallas
Center: Frank Ragnow, Detroit
Right guard: Chris Lidstrom, Atlanta
Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge rushers: Micah Parsons, Dallas; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
Interior linemen: Justin Madubuike, Baltimore; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Linebackers: Demario Davis, New Orleans; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Patrick Queen, Baltimore
Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson, Chicago; Charvarius Ward, San Francisco
Slot cornerback: Taron Johnson, Buffalo
Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Justin Simmons, Denver
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia
Punter: Bryan Anger, Dallas
Kick returner: Marvin Mims, Denver
Punt returner: Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
Special teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit
Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
*-tied for second-team spot
The Star Tribune's Mark Craig is one of the AP's 50 voters for the All-Pro team. Here is his ballot:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson
Running back: Christian McCaffrey
Fullback: Patrick Ricard
Wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tight end: Travis Kelce
Left tackle: Tyron Smith
Left guard: Joe Thuney
Center: Frank Ragnow
Right guard: Kevin Zeitler
Right tackle: Penei Sewell
Defense
Edge rushers: Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett
Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Chris Jones
Linebackers: Fred Warner, Bobby Wagner, Roquan Smith
Cornerbacks: DaRon Bland, Sauce Gardner
Slot cornerback: Roger McCreary
Safeties: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kyle Hamilton
Special teams
Kicker: Brandon Aubrey
Punter: A.J. Cole
Kick returner: Marvin Mims Jr.
Punt returner: Derius Davis
Special teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Long snapper: Andrew DePaola
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback: Brock Purdy
Running back: Raheem Mostert
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk
Wide receiver: Brandon Aiyuk, Mike Evans, Puca Nacua
Tight end: George Kittle
Left tackle: Trent Williams
Left guard: Tyler Smith
Center: Jason Kelce
Right guard: Wyatt Teller
Right tackle: Lane Johnson
Defense
Edge rushers: Maxx Crosby, T.J. Watt
Interior linemen: Justin Madubuike, Quinnen Williams
Linebackers: Demario Davis, Ernest Jones, Zaire Franklin
Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson, L'Jarius Snead
Slot cornerback: Mike Hilton
Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Xavier McKinney
Special teams
Kicker: Harrison Butker
Punter: Bryan Anger
Kick returner: Keisean Nixon
Punt returner: Rashid Shaheed
Special teamer: Miles Killebrew
Long snapper: Ross Matiscik