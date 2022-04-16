BOSTON — Given the Twins' by-now-standard extra caution with Byron Buxton's health — for instance, flying in their own doctor from Minneapolis this weekend to examine him — the fact that he remained on their active roster Saturday said more about the outfielder's condition than any press release.

"The initial exam was positive," showing no structural damage to Buxton's right knee, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. "Our hope is we don't have to [place him on the injured list]. We want to avoid that if we can."

It didn't seem possible when a clearly distraught Buxton walked off the field Friday after an awkward slide into second base, a mishap that triggered pain in his knee and irritation in his mind.

"It was mainly just him letting out some emotion because he knew he wasn't going to be able to stay in that game," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "All he wants to do is play."

Though he wasn't in the Twins' lineup Saturday, he'll probably get the chance on this weeklong road trip. The Twins considered sending Buxton home to Minneapolis for further testing, but when the magnetic resonance image showed the knee undamaged, they decided to summon orthopedic specialist Dr. Corey Wulf to Boston instead. He conducted his own exam in the Twins' clubhouse before Saturday's game, and Buxton also did some mobility exercises on his right leg.

"The plan is for [Buxton] to continue to be with us for the rest of the trip," Baldelli said of the Boston-Kansas City trek. "Obviously if we found something from the testing, we would make a roster move if that was appropriate. But we didn't think it was appropriate yet."

Falvey said he feared the injury might be a sprain in the moment, but now it just appears to be soreness, much easier to treat. "He's probably been dealing with soreness at times, but most of these guys are dealing with something [minor]," Falvey said. "There wasn't anything significant."