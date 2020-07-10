A police officer in West Yorkshire, England, shared the thoughts of many after being called to the scene of a wreck involving a $300,000 Lamborghini that lasted only 20 minutes on the road before it was totaled on June 24. “It’s only a car,” the officer tweeted, but he “could have cried.” According to the BBC, the car suffered a mechanical failure during its virgin drive and came to a stop off the M1 motorway, where it was rear-ended by a van. The driver of the van suffered nonserious head injuries. The Lamborghini driver was not identified, nor was it clear whether he was hurt in the crash.

Idle hands

TikTok user Kevin Wise told KSLA he was looking for his five minutes of fame when he jumped into a fish tank at Bass Pro Shop in Bossier, La., in late June. “I said that if I got 2,000 likes, I would jump in the tank,” Wise said. “I got way more than that and didn’t want to be a liar.” Shopper Treasure McGraw recorded Wise swimming in the tank before he climbed out and ran through the store. Initially, Bass Pro Shops said it would not press charges, but on June 26, the company filed a complaint with the Bossier City Police Department, noting that it had to empty the 13,000-gallon tank and clean it after Wise’s swim. Wise wouldn’t recommend the stunt to others. “Don’t do spur-of-the-moment crap like I do,” he warned.

Questionable judgment

The Sun reported on June 29 that two Ryanair pilots are in the (chicken) soup after they recorded themselves getting silly with a rubber chicken in the cockpit of a Boeing 737-800. In the video, thought to be recorded as passengers boarded the plane in Birmingham, England, the first officer and pilot trade off using the chicken to operate the airplane’s throttle and making it squeak while mugging for the camera. A Ryanair spokesperson said, “These pictures and videos show crew on the ground in a parked aircraft with the engines shut down. While the images are unprofessional, the actions in them posed no risk and safety was never compromised. ... (Nevertheless) we are investigating the matter further.”

This old house

Firefighters were called to a home in Guilford, Conn., on June 29 where a resident had fallen through a wood floor in the 177-year-old house and down about 30 feet into a well, WHDH reported. The victim treaded water for about 25 minutes while responders worked to hoist them out. Apparently, the well had been covered by an addition to the home during a 1981 renovation. “Some of these older, historical homes may have hazards that were not updated by current code,” the Guilford Police Department tweeted. The victim was taken to the hospital but had only minor injuries.

Chutzpah

Fisherman Dawson Cody Porter, 22, of Eagle River, Alaska, was arrested June 27 outside the Fisherman’s Bar after arriving in a stolen fire truck with its emergency lights flashing, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Bristol Bay Borough police said Porter broke into the King Salmon Fire Station around 9 p.m., started the truck and drove it through the station’s closed bay doors, making his way west about 15 miles to Naknek. Police Chief John Rhyshek said Porter caused about $10,000 in damage and put the fire truck out of commission while repairs are made to it.

