At a funeral Aug. 6 at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond, Calif., a family brawl broke out after the deceased's son and daughter started arguing, SFGate reported. Police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m., where up to 20 family members were fighting with one another. The brother got into a vehicle and "attempted to drive toward his sister in an aggressive way, but instead he struck another female and sent her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," said Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy of the Richmond Police Department. He also knocked over headstones and vases and broke a water main, causing the funeral plot to fill up with water. The coup de grace was knocking over the casket; fortunately, the deceased did not fall out. When the brother finally emerged from the car, someone hit him with a cane to subdue him. The brother was later charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

I'll drink to that

The mother of a 6-year-old boy in Butler County, Ohio, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with endangering a child and contributing to the delinquency of a child, WLWT-TV reported. The incident started when Olivia Eversole, a worker at a Marathon gas station in Hanover Township, saw the boy emerge from a car holding a Smirnoff Ice. Eversole asked the boy, "Do you know that you're drinking a beer?" He replied, "Yup, this is me and my mommy's favorite beer. We drink it all the time." Eversole called police, but when deputies arrived, the mother, Victoria Hampton, 26, told them it was an accident and left. When officers followed her home, they found the boy riding a scooter, holding another Smirnoff Ice. "You've got to be on your toes because you never know what's going to happen," Eversole said.

This accident stinks

Drivers along I-94 in Pewaukee, Wis., were forced to navigate a surprising obstacle course around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 9, WISN-TV reported. As a flatbed truck hauled port-a-potties, seven of them slid off the truck and landed upright in the road, causing panic for drivers following behind. "I was like, 'Is that a port-a-potty?"' said driver Alex Hilario. "Where did it even come from? Did they set it there? Because it was standing." Most of the units were hit by cars, with neither the vehicles nor the toilets faring well. One Waukesha County sheriff's deputy was heard saying he was "responding to that crappy situation."

If the shoe fits

Looking for new kicks that'll mark you as a beer-loving fashion icon? Heineken has partnered with sneaker designer and customizer Dominic Ciambone to create Heinekicks — signature green, white and red high-tops with a built-in bottle opener and the company's newest brew, Heineken Silver, sloshing around in the soles. Oddity Central reported that the shoes provide a unique feeling. "I can't say I've ever designed a sneaker that contains actual beer before," Ciambone said. Only a handful of people will ever get to wear them, with just 32 pairs scheduled to hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2022.

