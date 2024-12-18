Newgate School and metro car dealerships team up to give 12 single mothers a ‘life-changing’ gift

In 2019, a handful of dealers came alongside Newgate at Christmas and donated additional vehicles to Wheels for Women to reduce the waiting list. Over the years, the December giveaway has grown beyond vehicles to also include gift cards for gas, restaurants, and the Mall of America, plus car seats and even beds for families who need them. This year, the school had Christmas trees for anybody who wanted one, and decorated the vehicles with big red bows, just like the ones you see in commercials.