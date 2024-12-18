This has been a tough year for Ondrea Watts, but Christmas came early for the single mother of five — and in a big way.
Newgate School and metro car dealerships team up to give 12 single mothers a ‘life-changing’ gift
This marks the 6th year metro dealerships donated vehicles at Christmas to Newgate’s Wheels for Women program.
She recently transitioned out of homelessness and now has a place to live. On Tuesday, Newgate School in northeast Minneapolis presented her with a refurbished 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan, with the trunk stuffed with gift cards and presents donated by local businesses and merchants.
“Oh my God,” Watts exclaimed, her body shaking and tears of joy streaming down her face as she stood next to her new wheels. “This is life-changing. This is amazing. It is such a blessing. This year is going to be a fresh start.”
For the sixth year, the automotive tech school on E. Hennepin Avenue teamed up with local auto dealerships to deliver a happy holiday to a dozen women in need by giving them vehicles rebuilt by the school’s students or slightly used cars in tip-top shape from their lots.
“It takes a village for all of us to come together to make a magical moment for the moms,” said Kelly Gulbrandson, who owns Apple Autos and donated five cars for Tuesday’s giveaway. “They get the community support they have never felt before.”
Gulbrandson coordinated with Friendly Chevrolet, White Bear Mitsubishi and Volkswagen of Inver Grove to secure five more vehicles to gift. Newgate supplied two, including Watts’ minivan.
Newgate is a tuition-free school that teaches students auto body repair and mechanical skills they can immediately take to the job market. Lead mechanic Thai Thao put a new engine in Watts’ minivan, something that could cost a driver up to $4,000, and made sure the Odyssey was roadworthy.
“Bumper to bumper,” he said. “I’m glad and happy [to help]. That is what counts.”
Newgate, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, takes in vehicles donated by the public and gives them new life. Many are resold at car auctions, but since 1997, one to two are given away free each month through the Wheels for Women program. Over the years, Newgate has given away about 770 cars, minivans and SUVs through the program.
But that is not nearly enough to meet the demand, said program coordinator Tyla Pream, noting the school gets 100 to 200 applications a month for the free cars. Applications are available on Newgate’s website.
“There is a massive need,” Pream said.
In 2019, a handful of dealers came alongside Newgate at Christmas and donated additional vehicles to Wheels for Women to reduce the waiting list. Over the years, the December giveaway has grown beyond vehicles to also include gift cards for gas, restaurants, and the Mall of America, plus car seats and even beds for families who need them. This year, the school had Christmas trees for anybody who wanted one, and decorated the vehicles with big red bows, just like the ones you see in commercials.
The annual giveaway has become a quasi-holiday at Newgate, inducing tears from both those who give and receive.
“This is my favorite day of the year,” said Pream, who was a little misty-eyed as she gave Watts a big hug.
To qualify, applicants must have an income of $35,000 or less, have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance and be in school or working full time, or the equivalent of both. Applicants also have to write an essay explaining why they deserve a vehicle.
Watts laid out her hardship, explaining that until recently she had no place to live and that the transmission on her old car went out, bringing an expense she could not afford. With no wheels, that meant using public transportation to get her kids to school and myriad doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping and to her job as a personal care assistant.
“To not have a vehicle to take kids to the doctor, that really hurts as a mother,” Watts said.
With reliable transportation, Watts said she can do all those things and is hoping to secure a higher-paying job and fulfill her dream of owning a cleaning business.
On Tuesday, she already planned her first trip in her minivan: Pick up her kids from school, then go out to see Christmas lights. As she got in the driver’s seat and prepared to drive off, Watts looked up and saw something else that brought a smile to her face.
“It has a sunroof,” she said. “This is a Christmas miracle. I have a story to tell.”
