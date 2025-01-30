Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday appointed Audrey Partridge to an open seat on the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, a five-member board with considerable power and oversight over energy bills, the transition away from fossil fuels and emerging issues such as how data centers will impact the electric grid.
Newest Minnesota utility regulator spent her career in clean energy policy
The governor picked Audrey Partridge as one of five members of the Public Utilities Commission, which oversees energy bills and the power industry.
Partridge was policy director at the Center for Energy and Environment, focusing on energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions from the gas heating system and the influx of energy-hungry data centers. Before joining CEE in 2017, Partridge spent five years at CenterPoint Energy, Minnesota’s largest gas utility, helping local governments pursue climate goals and on policy related to energy conservation.
“The biggest challenges that I see with our energy system in general will be maintaining affordability,” Partridge said in an interview. “We are due for a lot of infrastructure investments. We are also undertaking the clean energy transition.”
Walz picked Partridge for a six-year term over ten other applicants, including former state Rep. and DFL candidate for Congress Jennifer Schultz of Duluth and Shubha Harris, an equity consultant at the nonprofit Fresh Energy and former Xcel Energy regulatory attorney. The state’s application portal for the job lists yearly compensation at $168,919.
Partridge also said Thursday another issue facing the PUC will be reducing emissions from Minnesota’s gas system.
“We use a lot of gas to heat our homes and to serve our businesses, and we are at a much earlier stage on the gas side in terms of the clean energy transition,” she said.
Some organizations that support or build small-scale community solar gardens threw their support behind Harris or applicant Zam Zam Musse amid discontent with how the PUC shrank bill credits for participants in that program. Harris also submitted recommendations from nonprofits and organizations representing Black, American Indian and Asian American leaders.
Partridge is replacing Valerie Means, who did not apply for to be reappointed to another term. Last January, Walz appointed career regulator Hwikwon Ham to the five-member board. Ham is a political independent.
The governor picked Audrey Partridge as one of five members of the Public Utilities Commission, which oversees energy bills and the power industry.