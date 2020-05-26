FICTION

1. Camino Winds, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. If It Bleeds, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Four novellas: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Rat” and “If It Bleeds.”

4. The 20th Victim, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) The 20th book in the “Women’s Murder Club” series. Lindsay Boxer looks into the murders of disreputable people in three separate cities.

5. All Adults Here, by Emma Straub. (Riverhead) A repressed memory triggers Astrid Strick to weigh the outcomes of her parenting of her now-grown children.

6. Walk the Wire, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The sixth book in the “Memory Man” series. Decker and Jamison investigate a murder in a North Dakota town during a fracking boom.

7. Big Summer, by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria) Daphne Berg’s former best friend asks her to be the maid of honor at her Cape Cod wedding.

8. The Book of Longings, by Sue Monk Kidd. (Viking) A scholarly young woman named Ana meets an 18-year-old Jesus and becomes caught up in a confluence of dangers.

9. Hello, Summer, by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin’s) Conley Hawkins loses her big-city beat and takes over the gossip column of her family’s small-town newspaper.

10. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

NONFICTION

1. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

2. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

3. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

5. The Rural Diaries, by Hilarie Burton Morgan. (HarperOne) The actress starts a family, transplants to a working farm and revitalizes a candy store in Rhinebeck, N.Y.

6. The Lincoln Conspiracy, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. (Flatiron) How Allan Pinkerton, along with undercover agents, thwarted a lesser-known assassination attempt of Abraham Lincoln in Baltimore in 1861.

7. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

8. The House of Kennedy, by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen. (Little, Brown) A look at the achievements of the political family and what has been called “the Kennedy curse.”

9. Hidden Valley Road, by Robert Kolker. (Doubleday) From 1945 to 1965, a family in Colorado had 12 children, six of whom went on to develop schizophrenia.

10. Incomparable, by Brie Bella and Nikki Bella. (Gallery) The identical twins and WWE Hall of Famers share some of the challenges they faced. (b)

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

2. Relationship Goals, by Michael Todd. (WaterBrook) (b)

3. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

5. Daring Greatly, by Brené Brown. (Avery) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending May 9. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.