FICTION

1. The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

2. The Paper Palace, by Miranda Cowley Heller. (Riverhead) After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.

3. Not a Happy Family, by Shari Lapena. (Pamela Dorman) Questions arise when a rich couple are murdered after an Easter dinner with their three adult children.

4. Malibu Rising, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Ballantine) An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

5. The Cellist, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) The 21st book in the "Gabriel Allon" series. A private intelligence service plans an act of violence that will aid Russia and divide America.

6. Black Ice, by Brad Thor. (Emily Bestler/Atria) The 20th book in the "Scot Harvath" series. The American spy faces dangers in the Arctic Circle.

7. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with various possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

8. The President's Daughter, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown) Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

9. Project Hail Mary, by Andy Weir. (Ballantine) Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

10. The Maidens, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.

NONFICTION

1. American Marxism, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.

2. I Alone Can Fix It, by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. (Penguin Press) The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters examine Trump's final year in office, with a focus on the key players around him.

3. The Authoritarian Moment, by Ben Shapiro. (Broadside) The conservative commentator describes what he perceives as threats to American business, education and politics.

4. How I Saved the World, by Jesse Watters. (Broadside) The Fox News host recounts his career and prescribes ways to defend against what he considers left-wing radicalism.

5. Frankly, We Did Win This Election, by Michael C. Bender. (Twelve) A senior White House reporter for the Wall Street Journal looks at Trump's 2020 campaign and final year in office.

6. Landslide, by Michael Wolff. (Holt) The author of "Fire and Fury" and "Siege" portrays events during the final days of Trump's presidency.

7. What Happened to You?, by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron) An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

8. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

9. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. This Is Your Mind on Plants, by Michael Pollan. (Penguin Press) A look at arbitrary beliefs surrounding opium, caffeine and mescaline, which are derived from plants.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

3. Nadiya Bakes, by Nadiya Hussain. (Clarkson Potter)

4. The Gifts of Imperfection, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 31. An (x) indicates that a book's sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.