FICTION

1. Black Ice, by Brad Thor. (Emily Bestler/Atria) The 20th book in the "Scot Harvath" series. The American spy faces dangers in the Arctic Circle.

2. The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

3. The Cellist, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) The 21st book in the "Gabriel Allon" series. A private intelligence service plans an act of violence that will aid Russia and divide America.

4. The Paper Palace, by Miranda Cowley Heller. (Riverhead) After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.

5. Malibu Rising, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Ballantine) An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

6. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

7. The President's Daughter, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown) Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

8. False Witness, by Karin Slaughter. (Morrow) Leigh Collier's past may come to light when a wealthy man she knows asks her to represent him in a rape case.

9. Falling, by T.J. Newman. (Avid Reader) A kidnapper demands that a pilot crash his plane with 144 passengers onboard to save his family.

10. The Personal Librarian, by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. (Berkley) A Black woman who becomes one of the most powerful people in the art and book world is forced to hide her true identity.

NONFICTION

1. American Marxism, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.

2. I Alone Can Fix It, by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. (Penguin Press) The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters examine President Donald Trump's final year in office, with a focus on the key players around him.

3. Landslide, by Michael Wolff. (Holt) The author of "Fire and Fury" and "Siege" portrays events during the final days of Trump's presidency.

4. How I Saved the World, by Jesse Watters. (Broadside) The Fox News host recounts his career and prescribes ways to defend against what he considers left-wing radicalism. (b)

5. This Is Your Mind on Plants, by Michael Pollan. (Penguin Press) A look at arbitrary beliefs surrounding opium, caffeine and mescaline, which are derived from plants.

6. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

7. What Happened to You?, by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron) An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

8. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

9. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

10. Killing the Mob, by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. (St. Martin's) The 10th book in the conservative commentator's "Killing" series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

3. The Gifts of Imperfection, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 24. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.