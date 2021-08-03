FICTION

1. The Cellist, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) The 21st book in the Gabriel Allon series. A private intelligence service plans an act of violence that will aid Russia and divide America.

2. The Paper Palace, by Miranda Cowley Heller. (Riverhead) After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.

3. The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

4. It's Better This Way, by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine) Julia Jones begins a new life after discovering her husband's infidelity almost six years ago.

5. Malibu Rising, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Ballantine) An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

6. The President's Daughter, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown) Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

“American Marxism,” by Mark R. Levin. (Simon & Schuster) ORG XMIT: 22292308W

7. Nine Lives, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) After tragedy upsets her stable family life, Maggie must decide if she will take a risk with a thrill seeker.

8. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

9. The Personal Librarian, by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. (Berkley) A Black woman who becomes one of the most powerful people in the art and book world is forced to hide her true identity.

10. Falling, by T.J. Newman. (Avid Reader) A kidnapper demands that a pilot crash his plane with 144 passengers onboard to save his family.

NONFICTION

1. American Marxism, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.

2. Landslide, by Michael Wolff. (Holt) The author of "Fire and Fury" and "Siege" portrays events during the final days of Trump's presidency.

3. How I Saved the World, by Jesse Watters. (Broadside) The Fox News host recounts his career and prescribes ways to defend against what he considers left-wing radicalism. (b)

4. Frankly, We Did Win This Election, by Michael C. Bender. (Twelve) A senior White House reporter for the Wall Street Journal looks at Trump's 2020 campaign and final year in office.

5. This Is Your Mind on Plants, by Michael Pollan. (Penguin Press) A look at arbitrary beliefs surrounding opium, caffeine and mescaline, which are derived from plants.

6. Killing the Mob, by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. (St. Martin's) The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.

7. What Happened to You?, by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron) An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

8. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

9. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

10. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

3. The Gifts of Imperfection, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

4. Subpar Parks, by Amber Share. (Plume)

5. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 18. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.