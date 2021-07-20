FICTION

1. The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

2. Malibu Rising, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Ballantine) An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

3. The President's Daughter, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown) Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

4. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with various possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

5. Golden Girl, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.

6. Survive the Night, by Riley Sager. (Dutton) On a long ride back to Ohio in 1991, a college student suspects she might be sharing a car with the man known as the Campus Killer.

7. The Maidens, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.

8. The Personal Librarian, by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. (Berkley) A Black woman who becomes one of the most powerful people in the art and book world is forced to hide her true identity.

9. Star Wars: The Rising Storm, by Cavan Scott. (Del Rey) In this installment of the High Republic series, Marchion Ro sows chaos at the Republic Fair.

10. Sooley, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and determines to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

NONFICTION

1. (Re)Born in the USA, by Roger Bennett. (Dey Street) Soccer commentator describes how he embraced American popular culture while growing up in Liverpool.

2. Nightmare Scenario, by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta. (Harper) Two Washington Post journalists give an account of the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Killing the Mob, by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. (St. Martin's) The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.

4. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) Activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

5. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

6. The Bomber Mafia, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

7. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

8. What Happened to You?, by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron) An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

9. The Anthropocene Reviewed, by John Green. (Dutton) A collection of personal essays that review different facets of the human-centered planet.

10. Crying in H Mart, by Michelle Zauner. (Knopf) The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

3. The Gifts of Imperfection, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

4. World Travel, by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. (Ecco)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 3. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.