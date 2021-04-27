FICTION

1. The Hill We Climb, by Amanda Gorman. (Viking) The poem read on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem.

2. The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah. (St. Martin's) As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

3. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with various possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

4. Good Company, by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney. (Ecco) The foundation of a marriage between actors is shaken when they reunite with an old friend who is now a TV star.

5. The Red Book, by James Patterson and David Ellis. (Little, Brown) The second book in the "Black Book" thriller series. Chicago detective Billy Harney investigates his own past.

6. First Person Singular, by Haruki Murakami. (Knopf) A collection of eight short stories on love, childhood and memory.

7. Northern Spy, by Flynn Berry. (Viking) The sister of a BBC producer may have joined the Irish Republican Army.

8. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

9. Win, by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central) Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.

10. Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro. (Knopf) An "Artificial Friend" named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.

NONFICTION

1. Broken Horses, by Brandi Carlile. (Crown) The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter recounts difficulties during her formative years and her hard-won successes.

2. Finding Freedom, by Erin French. (Celadon) A memoir by the chef and owner of the Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine.

3. Broken, by Jenny Lawson. (Holt) The humorist maps out her mental and physical health journey.

4. Beautiful Things, by Hunter Biden. (Gallery) The lawyer and artist, who is the son of the president, details tragedies within his family and his path to sobriety.

5. The Light of Days, by Judy Batalion. (Morrow) How Jewish women in Poland turned Jewish youth groups into resistance cells to fight the Nazis and helped build systems of underground bunkers.

6. The Code Breaker, by Walter Isaacson. (Simon & Schuster) How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.

7. The God Equation, by Michio Kaku. (Doubleday) The theoretical physicist explains the controversy around the synthesis of the theory of relativity and quantum theory.

8. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

9. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

10. This Is the Fire, by Don Lemon. (Little, Brown) The CNN host looks at the impact of racism on his life and prescribes ways to address systemic flaws in America.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Women of the Bible Speak, by Shannon Bream. (Broadside) (b)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

3. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

4. Everything Will Be Okay, by Dana Perino. (Twelve) (b)

5. How to Do the Work, by Nicole LePera. (Harper Wave)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending April 10. An (x) indicates that a book's sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.