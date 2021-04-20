FICTION

1. The Hill We Climb, by Amanda Gorman. (Viking) The poem read on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem.

2. The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah. (St. Martin's) As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading Out West.

3. The Red Book, by James Patterson and David Ellis. (Little, Brown) The second book in the "Black Book" thriller series. Chicago detective Billy Harney investigates his own past.

4. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with many possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

5. Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro. (Knopf) An "Artificial Friend" named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.

6. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure that Addie LaRue has across centuries.

7. Win, by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central) Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.

8. Life After Death, by Sister Souljah. (Atria/Emily Bestler) In a sequel to "The Coldest Winter Ever," Winter Santiaga emerges after time served and seeks revenge.

9. The Lost Apothecary, by Sarah Penner. (Park Row) An aspiring historian in London finds a clue that might put to rest unsolved apothecary murders from 200 years ago.

10. Sunflower Sisters, by Martha Hall Kelly. (Ballantine) During the Civil War, sisters Georgeanna and Eliza join the war effort together while sisters Jemma and Patience are enslaved on separate plantations.

NONFICTION

1. The Code Breaker, by Walter Isaacson. (Simon & Schuster) How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.

2. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

3. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. The Beauty of Living Twice, by Sharon Stone. (Knopf) The actress and human rights activist recounts her childhood difficulties and biggest accomplishments.

5. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

6. Think Again, by Adam Grant. (Viking) An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

7. The Sum of Us, by Heather McGhee. (One World) The chair of the board of the racial justice organization Color of Change analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.

8. A Promised Land, by Barack Obama. (Crown) In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

9. This Is the Fire, by Don Lemon. (Little, Brown) The CNN host looks at the impact of racism on his life and prescribes ways to address systemic flaws in America.

10. A World on the Wing, by Scott Weidensaul. (Norton) The navigational and physiological undertakings performed by billions of birds as they circumnavigate the globe.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Women of the Bible Speak, by Shannon Bream. (Broadside) (b)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

3. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

4. Get Good With Money, by Tiffany Aliche. (Rodale) (b)

5. How to Do the Work, by Nicole LePera. (Harper Wave)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending April 3. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.