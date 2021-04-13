FICTION

1. The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah. (St. Martin's) As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading Out West.

2. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with myriad possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

3. Win, by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central) Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.

4. Eternal, by Lisa Scottoline. (Putnam) Three people involved in a love triangle find that everything they hold dear is tested as Mussolini's power grows and laws change in Rome.

5. Life After Death, by Sister Souljah. (Atria/Emily Bestler) In a sequel to "The Coldest Winter Ever," Winter Santiaga emerges after time served and seeks revenge.

6. The Consequences of Fear, by Jacqueline Winspear. (Harper) The 16th book in the "Maisie Dobbs" series. As Nazi occupation increases, Maisie looks into a possible murder that might affect Britain's war efforts.

7. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure that Addie LaRue has across centuries.

8. The Bounty, by Janet Evanovich and Steve Hamilton. (Atria) The seventh book in the "Fox and O'Hare" series. Kate and Nick seek help from their fathers as they go after a shadowy international organization in search of a lost train full of Nazi gold.

9. Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro. (Knopf) An "Artificial Friend" named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.

10. Dark Sky, by C.J. Box. (Putnam) The 21st book in the "Joe Pickett" series. The Wyoming game warden becomes a target when taking a tech baron on an elk-hunting trip.

NONFICTION

1. The Code Breaker, by Walter Isaacson. (Simon & Schuster) How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.

2. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

3. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

5. Think Again, by Adam Grant. (Viking) An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

6. A Promised Land, by Barack Obama. (Crown) In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

7. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, by Bill Gates. (Knopf) A prescription for what business, governments and individuals can do to work toward zero emissions.

8. Just as I Am, by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford. (HarperCollins) The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of Black women through her career choices.

9. The Sum of Us, by Heather McGhee. (One World) The chair of the board of the racial justice organization Color of Change analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.

10. This Is the Fire, by Don Lemon. (Little, Brown) The CNN host looks at the impact of racism on his life and prescribes ways to address systemic flaws in America.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Eat Better, Feel Better, by Giada De Laurentiis. (Rodale)

3. How to Do the Work, by Nicole LePera. (Harper Wave)

4. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

5. Everything Will Be Okay, by Dana Perino. (Twelve) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending March 27. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.