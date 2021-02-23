FICTION

1. The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah. (St. Martin's) As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

2. The Survivors, by Jane Harper. (Flatiron) Kieran Elliott takes his young family to his coastal hometown, where a body is found on the beach.

3. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

4. The Russian, by James Patterson and James O. Born. (Little, Brown) The 13th book in the "Michael Bennett" series. An assassin killing a number of women might disrupt the detective's wedding plans.

5. The Sanatorium, by Sarah Pearse. (Pamela Dorman) Elin Warner must find her estranged brother's fiancée, who goes missing as a storm approaches a hotel that was once a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps.

6. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

7. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

8. Send for Me, by Lauren Fox. (Knopf) A woman in Wisconsin discovers a trove of her grandmother's letters that detail her experiences in Germany leading up to World War II.

9. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

10. Girl A, by Abigail Dean. (Viking) When their mother dies in prison, Lex Gracie and her siblings confront their shared past and shifting alliances.

NONFICTION

1. Four Hundred Souls, edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain. (One World) A compendium featuring 90 writers covering 400 years of African American history.

2. Think Again, by Adam Grant. (Viking) An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

3. Just as I Am, by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford. (HarperCollins) The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of Black women through her career choices.

4. A Promised Land, by Barack Obama. (Crown) In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

5. Unmasked, by Andy Ngo. (Center Street) A former writer for the online magazine Quillette gives his perspective on the activist movement antifa.

6. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

7. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America.

8. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

9. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

10. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Keep Sharp, by Sanjay Gupta with Kristin Loberg. (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

3. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

4. Learning to Pray, by James Martin. (HarperOne)

5. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Feb. 6. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.