FICTION

1. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

2. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse which affects the adventure that Addie LaRue has across centuries.

3. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina, where two women change his life.

4. Ready Player Two, by Ernest Cline. (Ballantine) In a sequel to "Ready Player One," Wade Watts discovers a technological advancement and goes on a new quest.

5. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

6. Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman. (Atria) A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

7. A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The third book in the "Jake Brigance" series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

8. The Mystery of Mrs. Christie, by Marie Benedict. (Sourcebooks Landmark) What might have happened during the 11 days in which a rising mystery author went missing in 1926.

9. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with various possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

10. Deadly Cross, by James Patterson. (Little, Brown) The 28th book in the "Alex Cross" series. An investigation of a double homicide sends Alex Cross to Alabama.

NONFICTION

1. A Promised Land, by Barack Obama. (Crown) In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

2. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

3. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

4. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

5. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

6. World of Wonders, by Aimee Nezhukumatathil. (Milkweed) In a collection of essays, the poet celebrates various aspects of the natural world and its inhabitants.

7. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

8. Bag Man, by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz. (Crown) The MSNBC host gives an account of the 1973 investigation of then-Vice President Spiro Agnew and its impact on politics and the media.

9. Breath, by James Nestor. (Riverhead) A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

10. Humans, by Brandon Stanton. (St. Martin's) Photos and stories of people from over 40 countries collected by the creator of "Humans of New York."

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

3. Modern Comfort Food, by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)

4. Forgiving What You Can't Forget, by Lysa TerKeurst. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a[Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Jan. 2. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.