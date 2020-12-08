FICTION

1. Rhythm of War, by Brandon Sanderson. (Tor) The fourth book in the “Stormlight Archive” series. Technological discoveries and an ensuing arms race change how a war is fought.

2. Daylight, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) FBI agent Atlee Pine’s search for her twin sister overlaps with a military investigator’s hunt for someone involved in a global conspiracy.

3. A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The third book in the “Jake Brigance” series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

4. The Law of Innocence, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) The sixth book in the “Mickey Haller” series. Haller defends himself when police find the body of a former client in his car’s trunk.

5. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

6. All That Glitters, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Just as Coco is about to graduate from Columbia, tragic events in her family send her on a journey of self-discovery.

7. The Sentinel, by Lee Child and Andrew Child. (Delacorte) Jack Reacher intervenes on an ambush in Tennessee and uncovers a conspiracy.

8. Fortune and Glory, by Janet Evanovich. (Atria) The 27th book in the “Stephanie Plum” series. Stephanie deals with a soldier of fortune from Little Havana.

9. Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon, by Marc Cameron. (Putnam) A missing scientist, strange noises under the Arctic ice and a mole who infiltrated U.S. intelligence bedevil President Jack Ryan.

10. Piece of My Heart, by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke. (Simon & Schuster) As their wedding approaches, a television producer and her fiancé must search for his missing 7-year-old nephew.

NONFICTION

1. A Promised Land, by Barack Obama. (Crown) In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

2. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

3. Dolly Parton, Songteller, by Dolly Parton with Robert K. Oermann. (Chronicle) The country music icon offers insights on 175 of her songs.

4. No Time Like the Future, by Michael J. Fox. (Flatiron) The actor discusses the challenges he has faced with Parkinson’s disease and other setbacks that caused him to reassess his outlook.

5. Frontier Follies, by Ree Drummond. (Morrow) The host of the Food Network show “The Pioneer Woman” shares stories on motherhood and marriage.

6. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

7. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America.

8. The Answer Is ..., by Alex Trebek. (Simon & Schuster) A memoir by the host of the TV game show “Jeopardy!” from 1984 to 2020.

9. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. HRH, by Elizabeth Holmes. (Celadon) A style journalist looks at the fashion of four members of the British royal family.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Forgiving What You Can’t Forget, by Lysa TerKeurst. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. Modern Comfort Food, by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

4. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

5. Think Like a Monk, by Jay Shetty. (Simon & Schuster) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Nov. 21. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.